PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man who’d been shot inside a car. He died there.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help them to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.