OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said it needed people’s help to identify a man was waking alone along a highway in Baltimore County.

Trooper said they received reports about the man walking on Interstate in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard at 9 p.m. on July 22. The man only was wearing black shorts. He needed medical attention and he couldn’t remember his name or contact information for family members.

Medics took him to a hospital for treatment, but as of July 28, he still couldn’t remember his name.

Maryland State Police released his picture and asked anyone who recognizes him to email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at (410) 780-2706.