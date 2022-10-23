MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man died Saturday after at least one car hit him along part of Midcounty Highway.

The Montgomery County Department of Police received a call that someone had been hit around 8:40 p.m. near Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road. When officers and members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service got to the area, they found 39-year-old man in the roadway. The driver of the car that hit him stayed at the scene where the man died.

Police still were in the process of trying to contact the man’s family late Saturday night and said they would release more information, including any details about the investigation, when they were able to do so.