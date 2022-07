SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A pitbull attacked three people and mauled one of them in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Police Depart, at around 1:04 p.m., police, fire and rescue went to the 20 block of Bailey’s Ct., in Silver Spring, Md. The adult male that was “mauled” was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police confirmed to DC News Now that the pitbull is in Animal Services’s custody and will be euthanized.