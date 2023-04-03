CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver died Sunday after he tried to pass a vehicle on Hawthorne Road and hit another car head-on. The driver of the second car was hurt.

Troopers said Claude Boushey Jr., 30, of Welcome, Md. was driving on Hawthorne Road, east of Bibury Lane, when he made the attempt to pass the other vehicle in an area where passing is allowed. Boushey crashed into a car that was coming the opposite way. Medics took Boushey to the hospital where he died.

A team flew the driver of the other car involved in the collision to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment.