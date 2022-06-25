ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car crash in Montgomery County, Md. Friday morning.

At around 4:36 a.m., according to the news release, the Montgomery County Police and Fire and Rescue went to a call around Georgia Ave and Rossmoor Blvd. of a person hit by a car.

The initial investigation showed that the man, identified as 87-year-old Randall Dwight Gibson of Rockville, was in the street, not at a crosswalk, when he was hit by a blue 2016 Kia Optima traveling south.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (240) 773- 6620.