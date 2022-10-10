GLEN BURNIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a man who robbed someone after he told the person he was an undercover officer.

The incident happened Saturday around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Crain Hwy. N. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said someone was in his car when a man came up to him wearing green sweatpants, a black sweatshirt with white print, and a black skull cap. The man said he was an undercover police officer and asked to see the person’s driver’s license.

As the person went to take his license out of his wallet, the man reached into the car and took the wallet. After he grabbed it, he headed towards Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (Glen Burnie Town Center).

Detectives asked anyone who has information about what happened to contact them at (410) 222-6135. You also can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.