HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them.

MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the southbound side of I-95 in Aberdeen.

Troopers said a white sedan with tinted windows veered onto the shoulder of the road as Che and the two others were putting gas into a vehicle. The driver of the car left. Medics took the survivors to the hospital for treatment.

Maryland State Police said investigators think the car involved in the hit-and-run was a white 2013-2017 Audi A5 or S5. It last was seen getting off of I-95 South at Exit 85. It may have damage to the right front bumper, headlight, and fog light.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at (410) 537-1150.