WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, then ran off with the new shoes. The man told police he thought the people were teenagers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the department said no one had been arrested.

As with any crime in Montgomery County, people with information about the incident at the Metro station can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). If information you provide leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you could qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.