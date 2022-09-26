ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after they received word of a shooting there. When they arrived around 2:30 a.m., they found out the business advertised a large party from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Sixty to 70 people were coming out of the business, scattering in the parking lot and into Annapolis Road. Police said the crowd wouldn’t let officers go into the business. Officers saw a man bleeding in the parking lot and trying to get away from the area. They also saw a man in the doorway of the business who, at minimum, had been hurt. Police said the crowd actively kept officers from getting to the men.

When additional officers arrived, the police formed a line to push the crowd back so that members of the fire department could get to the men. Medics took the 30-year-old man in the parking lot to the hospital. He had serious injuries, but police expected him to survive.

The other man, Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, Md. died inside the business.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.