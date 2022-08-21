PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating a murder after officers found a man shot outside of a gas station in District Heights Sunday morning.

The department tweeted that it received a call about a shooting at the business, located in the 1330 block of Ritchie Rd. around 2:45 a.m.

Detectives spent hours at the gas station and in the area of the business trying to develop leads on who was responsible for the shooting and to determine the reason for it.

Anyone with information that could help police can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. As always, people calling with information can provide it without giving their names.