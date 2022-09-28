PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant. He died there.

In a follow-up tweet, the department said that officers identified a second person involved in the stabbing and were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.