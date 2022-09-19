man with a knife in hand close-up with place for text on black background

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a school nor a school district event.

Police said roughly 30 people were involved in the fight. They expected the man who was stabbed to survive.

As of late Sunday night, officers had not taken anyone into custody. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it was continuing its investigation.