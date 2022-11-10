MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting there shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been hit by gunfire. Medics took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

While police were investigating, K9 officers found someone dead in some woods. There was apparent trauma to the person’s body, which was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division asked anyone with information about the situation to call (240) 773-5070 or to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.