HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday.

The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s.

It was around 4 p.m. Thursday that officers from PGPD and the Hyattsville Police Department were at the mall, located in the 3500 block of East-West Hwy. for the incident. When police arrived, they found Herring in the food court with gunshot wounds. He died there.

PGPD police released surveillance images showing the man whom they believe pulled the trigger:

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone who knows the man in the images to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512. Anybody who wants to remain anonymous can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the P3 Tips mobile app, You’ll refer to Case Number 22-0039593.

There’s a reward of up to $25,000 available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.