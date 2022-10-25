HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 55, of Hagerstown.

Police said that officers were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 when they heard gunfire. At the same time, emergency dispatchers received a call about someone who’d been shot in front of 55 Murph Ave. Officers found Clark who had been shot a number of times. He died at the hospital.

Taejon Najeire Gill (Hagerstown Police Department)

The police department said it had an arrest warrant for Gill. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is can call (240) 313-4345 or email Det. Weaver at sweaver@hagerstownpd.org.