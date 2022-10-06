PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers took the person wanted for a deadly mall shooting in August into custody Thursday.

Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C, is charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville.

Investigators said Jones killed Herring in the food court of The Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville on August 18. The two were arguing at the time.

Stephon Edward Jones

The Prince George’s County Police Department, which investigates all murders in the City of Hyattsville, initially released surveillance images of the person believed to be responsible for Herring’s killing in the hopes of getting information that would lead to that person.

Surveillance images

The release of those surveillance images led to Jones, whose name police released eight days after the shooting, along with another picture of him.

Stephon Edward Jones

The police said officers arrested Jones in Washington, D.C. with the help of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The charges against Jones include First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder.

The Prince George’s County Police Department encouraged anyone with additional information about the incident at the mall to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online. People also can use the P3 Tips app. You’ll want to refer to Case Number 22-0039593.