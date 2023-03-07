GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison, of Rockville has been placed under arrest following a series of robberies.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police; Harrison was brought in at the conclusion of a joint operation with the Rockville City Department of Police.

Harrison is accused of five separate robberies from February 12 to February 28.

The first incident involved a Girl Scout stand at a Safeway.

Other incidents include a food delivery truck, a Smoothie King, a Wing Stop, and a 7-Eleven.

Detectives say they obtained surveillance footage and a physical description of Harrison resulting in an arrest warrant.

Harrison was arrested Friday, March 3. he was found in possession of an air-soft rifle.