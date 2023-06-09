LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents of Laurel, Md. must begin composting their organic and green waste starting July 1, 2025.

Mayor Craig Moe approved the measure which makes it mandatory for residents to separate their organic waste from their trash as the city moves towards efforts to reduce landfill waste.

Organic waste includes food scraps, food waste, food-soiled papers, and compostable plastics. Leaves, grass clippings, and other environmental debris is considered green waste.

Residents who do not comply will receive a series of reminders and home visits to learn about how to compost. If they continue to violate the ordinance, they will be fined up to $150 for each offense, according to Michele Blair, the city environmental programs manager.

The city is the first in the state of Maryland to introduce legislation that makes residential composting mandatory.

To help residents with this new change, the city will offer how-to compost videos, community meetings, composting and recycling tips, and composting carts for residents who live in condominiums.