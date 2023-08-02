ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the new members of the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention, the state’s new anti-hate task force.

The new Commission is made up of about 20 members belonging to nonprofits, institutions and law enforcement.

In May, the General Assembly passed House Bill 1066, which helped create the Commission that now offers Marylanders solutions to address hate crimes at the state level. Gov. Wes Moore signed the bill into law and it went into effect in June.

“I am honored and humbled by the energy, expertise, and passion of these appointees who are stepping up for all Marylanders, creating a structure for our governing authorities to stem the tide of underreported crimes and bias incidents, and providing relief to people affected by these divisive acts,” Brown stated in a news release. “Marylanders deserve a safe and inclusive State, and we’re here to listen, to report, and, most importantly, to act. This Commission will give a voice to those who may have been too afraid to speak up,”

The Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention is comprised of the following members:

Chair, Office of the Attorney General – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown

The Anti-Defamation League – Meredith Weisel

The Asian-American and Pacific Islander Commission of Howard County – Lanlan Xu

The Baltimore Jewish Council – Sarah Mersky Miicke

The Coalition Opposed to Violence and Extremism – Ra’mona Brown-Carter

The Council on American-Islamic Relations – Zainab Chaudry

Disability Rights Maryland – Sam Williamson

FreeState Justice – Phillip Westry

The Immigration Outreach Service Center – Pat Jones

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington – Debbie Miller

The Maryland Association of Human Relations/Rights Agencies – Yolanda Sonnier

The Maryland Center for School Safety – Kate Bryan

The Maryland Chiefs of Police Association – Darryl McSwain

The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights – Cleveland L. Horton, II

The Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center – Dave Engel

The Maryland Sheriffs’ Association – Everett Sesker

The Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association – Steven Kroll

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – Willie Flowers

The National Alliance of Mental Illness Maryland – Kate Farinholt

The Pride Center of Maryland – Cleo Manago

The Sikh Coalition – Joraver Singh

Towson University – Larry M. Bell, Jr.

The Women’s Law Center – Laure Ruth