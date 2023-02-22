ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The right to investigate and enforce civil rights complaints has rested with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights. Now, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown wants to expand power and go even further to police those issues.

His office is seeking legislative authority in the General Assembly to expand civil rights enforcement. That means more investigative powers and a beefed-up unit under his scope of influence that could lead to him bringing legal action and even class action lawsuits.

In an interview with DC News Now, Brown said given the diversity of Maryland and the discrimination that still happens in the state, this legislation is needed.

“Whether it’s based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identification, we believe it’s important to Maryland. We’re the fourth most diverse state in the nation yet we do see persistent signs or signs of discrimination,” Brown said. “Regardless of who you are, regardless of race and ethnicity, or where you live, or what your faith is or your orientation or identification is, if you live in Maryland, you should enjoy all of the rights of living in Maryland.”

Brown says that discrimination in employment, housing, and other areas hinder that.

“Regrettably, we see discrimination where we are depriving Marylanders of rights and opportunities simply because of who they are and that’s wrong,” Brown said.

The commission has been charged with looking into discrimination in housing, employment, the public marketplace, and state contracts. While the overall number of cases filed with the state has declined, employment and housing complaints are the highest filed.

Last fiscal year, there were 623 cases filed with 461 regarding employment discrimination and 120 for housing. For fiscal year 2021, that number was 716 filed — 519 were regarding employment issues and 159 regarding housing, according to commission data.

Several attorneys general in states such as Virginia and even the District of Columbia have the authority to investigate and prosecute civil rights violations.

“You see it in the marketplace, you see it in housing, in the workplace. So our goal is to bring that kind of authority to the office of attorney general so we can bring back impact cases,” he said.

Both houses of the General Assembly will hold hearings on the bills next week.

“I’ve been in Maryland now for 30 years, been in Annapolis either as a member of the House of Delegates, Lt. Gov and now attorney general and in no time has the office of attorney general sought this type of authority,” Brown added.

The legislation would help his office create a civil rights enforcement unit.

“We want to identify it, investigate it, and when necessary prosecute that, so that discrimination in Maryland, it’s a clear message that discrimination in Maryland has no place,” he said.