HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland is among a handful of states While the debate is far from settled on how abortion restrictions will play out in the courts, Maryland is among a handful of states working around those restrictions.

A federal judge in Texas has overruled the Food & Drug Administration’s abortion drug, mifepristone. But Maryland’s response has been similar to other states that are bucking restrictions and stockpiling the drug for distribution.

Outside a reproductive care clinic in Hagerstown, activists on both sides of the issue weighed in.

“It is wrong of Maryland to do that,” said abortion opponent David Draper. “If it goes back to the courts, I would like to see the [district court] ruling upheld.”

Maryland is already making way for an abortion clinic in Cumberland, scheduled to open in June and expected to attract women from neighboring West Virginia which just imposed abortion restrictions with only the most narrow of exceptions.

Leanne Smith is carefully watching what is going on in Maryland and takes a different view from Draper.

“I don’t agree with the banning of the abortion pill,” says Smith. “But I do think there should be some regulations with minors getting the pill.”

Maryland passed a law in its just-completed session of the General Assembly to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution, pending a referendum next year. Meanwhile the other states stockpiling mifepristone are California, Massachusetts, Maine and Washington.

The Texas court ruling is expected to be appealed to a federal circuit court and that decision could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.