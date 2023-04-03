HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A recent study said that Maryland ranked among the top states for managing the pandemic.

A national study by the Institute of Health Metrics scored Maryland as fifth in the nation with the lowest number of COVID deaths per capita.

Higher vaccination rates and mask use were cited as contributing factors. The study also found that the state’s relatively low poverty rate and high level of education seemed to have an overall effect.

Washington County health officials said that community outreach was key.

“We had a whole team of contact tracers, and they had nearly 28,500 communications with folks to help track the virus and keep it slowed down in the community,” said Joelle Butler with the Washington County Health Department.

The study found that states with lower educational attainment levels and higher poverty rates had more limited access to health care.