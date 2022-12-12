MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Darryl Hairston’s son was killed in 2016 by a gunman who walked into a store.

Although Darryl Hairston II, who was 20 years old at the time, was killed with a nine-millimeter handgun, his father said it’s unthinkable what would have happened if a semiautomatic weapon was used that deadly, fateful day.

“Imagine if he had an assault rifle. Every boy in the store would have been dead,” Hairston said of the shooting in Prince George’s County. “He had a nine-millimeter gun that he fired in the store, and a ricocheted bullet went through my son’s head, causing two holes in my son’s head.”

Semiautomatic weapons are banned in Maryland, but a federal appeals court is weighing whether to change that. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit heard arguments last week in a case brought by a paramedic in Baltimore who wants to carry his semiautomatic rifle.

Gun rights advocates want it overturned and point to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a concealed handgun requirement in New York. That doesn’t sit well with victims’ family members, like Hairston.

“An assault rifle tells me that you want to kill somebody. Or you’ve got a plan. That’s the way I see it,” Hairston said. “Can’t nobody say I just want one to want one.”

Maryland’s assault weapons ban was approved following the 2012 shooting that left 20 children and several adults dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Most AR- and AK-type weapons are under the ban which was upheld by the federal appeals court in 2017 but the U.S. Supreme Court, some say, has opened the door for the ban to be overturned.

Earl Brake, who owns EJB’s gun shop in Capitol Heights, said the ban should go.

“Mainly because it’s their right to own a gun. If you don’t want to own a gun, you don’t have to buy a gun,” Brake said. “So you should be able to buy any weapon that’s legal to suit your purpose that you want to use it for hunting, self-defense, whatever the case may be.”

If the ban is lifted by the court, the cost of these types of guns would drop.

But Charlene Woodland, who lost her 13-year-old daughter, Briona Jasmine Porter, in 2007 to a deadly robbery, doesn’t agree with the ban being lifted.

“Law enforcement, they don’t really use them like that,” Woodland said of assault-style weapons. “It’s too much ammunition, too much power.”

Woodland said all states should ban these weapons because it will save many more lives. She points to all the high-profile shootings involving several people at once across the country

“Because what I’ve been through, I don’t wish it on no other parent,” she said. “And I’ve seen other cases and it’s something that stays with you for life.”