MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, went up to a bank employee, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. He got money from the employee, then left.

The police department released surveillance images of the man in the hopes someone would recognized him and provide information that would lead detectives to him.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the surveillance images or the robbery, itself, can contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS. People also can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.