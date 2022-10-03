BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Throughout the month of October — Breast Cancer Awareness month — you’ll find events and marches honoring those who have battled the disease or whose fights are still going on.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 6000 women in Maryland have been diagnosed with breast cancer just this year but luckily the 5-year relative survival rate is 90%.

Sandra Waddell is a Maryland resident whose life changed after her breast cancer diagnosis.

During Waddell’s annual mammogram check-up her doctor noticed something was abnormal. After several tests, she learned she had breast cancer. That day in March 2016 her life changed.

“They did the biopsy and said that I would hear from them in the morning. The next morning, at 10 o’clock, they told me, yes it’s cancer. I just let out a big sigh and he just held me and said mom it’s going to be okay, it’s going to be okay,” she said.

Despite the bad news, Waddell says she felt confident and believed in her doctors. She endured surgery, radiation, and her least favorite experience chemotherapy.

“The feeling [of] you don’t want to lie down, you don’t want to stand up, you want to get up but you can’t. It was just it was really a horrible feeling more so than the chemo going through you,” she said.

Waddell is from the United Kingdom, her family traveled to the U.S. to support her through her journey and she says it was uplifting.

“I think family helps along with the medicine. And that that that is a big support to know that you have somebody to lean on,” she said.

After a few years, Weddell was finally cancer free but she didn’t feel relieved.

“I thought it was a bell of that now you’re really gonna have to pay attention. You have to change your eating habits, and I love sweets.” Weddell was also placed on a special medication that caused her to be in pain, she finally completed taking her post-cancer medication in March.

Lately, she spends a lot of time with her family, and at work at a local hospital where she encounters a lot of cancer patients in chemotherapy.

“Sometimes they’re very angry. [and they would say] You don’t know how I feel, it hurts. I’ve had like if you were me, and I say I was you at one point,” she said. “I will give them you know, certain tips and things that I was told.”

Her journey with breast cancer has changed her perspective on how looks at life.

“I’m so much more appreciative of the little things,” she said.