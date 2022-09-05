PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that a curfew would be put into place to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history.

“Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and rearresting the same people for violent crimes.

Police Chief Malik Aziz was among those who joined Alsobrooks. The curfew, which goes into effect the weekend of Sept. 9, applies to children who are younger than 17. The hours of the daily curfew are:

10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday

11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Officials said the curfew would be in place for 30 days. Parents will be fined $50 to $250 for offenses committed by their children. If a parent doesn’t respond when a child breaks curfew, the child will be released to social services.

Young people, in particular, have been responsible for or the victims of many of the violent crimes involving guns in Prince George’s County recently.

As just one example, two days before the news conference, people opened fire inside a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, killing a 15-year-old boy from Washington, D.C. Another 15-year-old boy was hurt, and two other people were injured.

In terms of violent crime, Alsobrooks said that there have been more than 350 carjackings in the county since the beginning of the year, representing an increase of 52% in that particular crime when compared to 2021. Alsobrooks added that the total number of carjackings in 2019 was 91.

Of the 61 adults arrested for carjackings this year, Alsobrooks said 45 had prior arrests. Forty had prior arrests for violent crime or gun possession. Nine already had been picked up for carjacking.

“It’s clear that the problem is what happens after the arrest, or, in our case, what doesn’t happen,” Alsobrooks offered.

The county executive said that police officers have arrested an “eye-popping” 430 children this year.

Of the 84 children arrested for carjackings as of Monday, 55 had prior offenses. Half of those arrested were younger than 15.