HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland delegate was facing assault and home invasion charges after an incident involving his family, according to court documents.

Freshmen Del. Jeffrie Long Jr. (D-Calvert and Prince George’s) is accused of entering his aunt’s Huntingtown home without permission while holding a metal pipe and threatening her.

According to court records the incident happened on April 4th at 9:54 p.m. Long entered the home and said to his aunt “Keep your name off your mouth or I’m going to put you six feet under.” The victim said that “she was in fear of her life and was afraid Long was going to kill her.”

The documents state Long walked out and drove off. When police arrived at a residence in Huntingtown where Long was believed to reside, they were greeted by a woman who refused to allow police to speak to Long. They claimed she was being “uncooperative.”

The woman told police that Long was in session and “if we wanted to speak to Long, we had to contact Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Unfortunately this appears to be a family matter where an attempt is being made to use Delegate Long’s public status against him. The evidence will show that Delegate Long was not even in Calvert County at the time of the alleged incident and he is looking forward to clearing his name.” Statement from Michael Adams with Sasser, Clagett & Bucher (one of Long’s lawyers)

Long is facing charges in home invasion and assault in the first degree. He is scheduled to be in court in May. Long is also represented by John M. McKenna, and C.T. Wilson.

DC News Now reached out to Long and the victim for comment but we did not get a response at the time of this article’s publication.