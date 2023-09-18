MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland Senators and Congressmen announced Monday that $934,965 in U.S. Department of Health funding for Maryland health centers to provide free COVID-19 vaccines.

“The pandemic exposed many gaps and shortfalls in vaccine accessibility, especially for the millions of Americans who are under or uninsured,” said the lawmakers in a press release. “As COVID-19 cases start to rise again this fall, this funding will help more Marylanders get vaccinated and provide them with the best defense against the virus, bolstering overall community health.”

The funds will be used to ensure all Marylanders, regardless of insurance status, have access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The following entities received funding: