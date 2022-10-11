MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Democratic Party took aim at the abortion views of Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox on Tuesday, calling him a dangerous zealot wrong for the state on the controversial issue.

At a news conference in Annapolis, party chairwoman Yvette Lewis and two female statehouse delegates sought to highlight Cox as way too extreme for Marylanders on a topic that has roiled the nation ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Party officials took aim at his view that he would oppose abortion rights even to save the life of a mother. They said that was dangerous for women.

“There is no doubt that the Republican nominee at the top of their ticket is the most extreme candidate for governor in the history of our state. We cannot be numb to that extremism or ignore it,” said Yvette Lewis, the chairwoman of the Maryland Democrats. “Cox has hidden from previous embarrassing statements he has made. But let’s be clear: he promotes himself as 100% pro-life, which means he opposes any exceptions.”

While it is an issue that Cox has been outspoken about for years including the 14 bills he’s introduced in the Maryland legislature, he hasn’t said much about it during the general election campaign against Democrat businessman, author and military veteran Wes Moore.

In an interview with DC News Now last month, Cox explained his passion on the issue especially given that he has a special needs child among his other children with his wife.

“Well, I actually support every woman’s right to choose including the unborn woman in the womb,” Cox said. “People have criticized that fact that I’ve put so many bills in, especially things like my down syndrome protection bills.”

“I’m all for making sure that we protect everyone, and that includes women,” he added. “They need to have access to healthcare in the cities.

But he also sought to downplay how much of an impact abortion would play in his race with Moore.

“I can promise you this: The issues in front of us are not so much this long-term debate on abortion as to whether or not our moms can feed our children,” Cox said. “That’s what we need to get back to and fix for all of our families in Maryland.”

Cox said others with pro-life views have won elective office. “In Virginia, sixty percent of pro-choice women voted for a pro-life Glenn Youngkin because they want to be able to feed their children,” he said.

Democrats said they think it’s one of the more important issues and that Cox cannot be governor with extreme views.

Delegate Nicole Williams, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, said Cox “is a danger for all women here in Maryland,” emphasizing his views on seeking other means to save a pregnant woman’s life other than abortion.

“When Cox said that he’s 100% anti-abortion, he really does elevate the fetus over a woman, even in the most extreme circumstances, even if a woman’s life is at risk,” she said. “Dan Cox does not care.”