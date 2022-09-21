FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county.

Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick St. and 1400 block of Taney Ave. They found:

5 lbs. of cocaine

12 lbs. of marijuana

70 grams of crack/cocaine

Oxycodone pills

$32,880 in cash

When you combine the money with the monetary value of the drugs, the total comes to more than $330,000.

Deputies arrested Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie, 30, the “major cocaine dealer,” as they described him.

He faces the following charges:

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) – Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) a Narcotic (2 counts)

CDS – PWID on a School Bus or School Property (4 counts)

CDS – Possession, Not Cannabis (2 counts)

CDS – Possession of More than 10 Grams of Cannabis

CDS – Possession Paraphernalia

CDS – Possession, Large Amount

“This was a huge win for law enforcement today and more importantly, for our community,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “As a result of great teamwork, we were able to effectively identify and dismantle a major drug operation within Frederick County. This arrest is another example of the exemplary work this agency consistently does to remove these lethal drugs off our streets.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Frederick Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office throughout the process.