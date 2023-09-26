BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — A report released by the Maryland State Department of Education shows students proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) are improving from pre-pandemic levels.

According to the results highlighted in the 2022-2023 school year, the levels are at their highest in nearly a decade with the largest single-year gain in grades 3-8 over the same time period.

47% of students were proficient in ELA, which surpasses the 44% of students scoring proficient in the 2018-2019 school year, prior to the pandemic.

“Still, less than half of students, grades three through eight are proficient in English. That’s pretty bad,” said Chris Charuhas, a former FCPS parent.

However, the report also shows that students in the 3rd through 8th grades performances in mathematics have not yet recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

Charuhas believes that the findings are the bare minimum and the curriculum is to blame.

“I think the pandemic is being used as an excuse. What you’ve got is a dysfunctional system, dysfunctional public school systems statewide that aren’t getting the job done,” said Charuhas.