ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire destroyed or damaged several homes at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the fire at North Creek Place Apartments. The three-story building in which the fire started is located in the 2500 block of Baltimore Rd, off Norbeck Road.

When crews arrived, there was fire on the second and third floors. Piringer tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that firefighters had the fire knocked down and had rescued several cats and dogs.

Piringer said dozens of people likely would be out of their homes because of the fire.