HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland health officials say roughly 30,000 pregnant women or women with children suffer from substance use disorder.

As a way to help prevent drug dependency, the state is providing funding for family support coaches to help moms, and soon-to-be moms, embrace sobriety.

Four counties and the City of Baltimore will receive funds for the program.

Washington County and Prince George’s County are among those counties receiving funding. David Olson heads a family healthcare nonprofit and says the program is “absolutely necessary.”

“We’re talking about mothers and expectant mothers,” Olsen said. “Nothing is more important than taking care of your child and yourself.”