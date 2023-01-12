ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The pressure was mounting on then-president Richard Nixon, and Larry Hogan was closely watching his father, Lawrence Hogan, as he made a bold decision.

The Maryland congressman, who served on the U.S. House judiciary committee, ended up being the first Republican representative to call for all three articles of impeachment for Nixon.

“He knew it was bad for his career. He knew he was going to have people really angry with him in his own party but he thought it was the right thing to do for the country,” Hogan recalled about his late father. “So I think putting country ahead of party or ahead of your own self-interest was a huge, valuable lesson I learned from him.”

Like his father, Gov. Hogan — who is wrapping up his two terms as governor of Maryland — has always been his own man and often times bucks his own party. And he often times found the ire of former President Donald Trump for doing so.

“It made him a lot of enemies in the Republican party at the time but all these years later it’s what he’s most fondly remembered for and it was his really shining moment that I was proud of him for,” the governor said.

He said his father’s leadership gave him a governing blueprint.

“I think I have carried some of that forward in all my decision-making,” Hogan said. “I’m going to do what I think is right and not worry about the politics of it.”

Hogan hasn’t been afraid to criticize the GOP, nor has he avoided lambasting Trump, causing them to trade barbs.

“I really believe if my party is to be successful in the future, we have to have a message that appeals to more people,” the governor said. “We can’t be shrinking this tent. We’ve got to grow to a more inclusive party.”

Hogan said he doesn’t care if his party doesn’t want to hear that message because “they’re going to keep hearing it from me.

“That’s what I’ve been saying the whole eight years I’ve been governor and I’ve probably been the strongest voice over the past six years since the last election,” he said. “It’s still a battle for the heart and soul of my party.”

Meanwhile, Hogan hasn’t ruled out running for president. He’s got a kitchen cabinet of advisors to discuss it after a long vacation, he said.

“When I ran for governor, I thought, I have to do this because no one else is going to do it,” the governor said. “If I thought that I could make a difference, that might be a decision I made but I can easily go back to the private sector or I can say I’m going to be a voice, be a part of the discussion about getting the party on track, but I don’t necessarily have to be the candidate.”

Hogan said he’d “only want to be president” if it “was important for the country and that I can make a difference.”

That decision has not been made yet, he said.

“I’d be perfectly content with leaving as the most successful governor in state history,” Hogan said.