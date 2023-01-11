Diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2015, his first term in office.

ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — A shocking diagnosis came on the Friday before Father’s Day in 2015 to newly-elected Governor Larry Hogan — cancer.

Hogan had just been elected Republican governor of an overwhelmingly blue state when he received his diagnosis.

“I was stunned. I didn’t know like anybody else who gets that… my first thought was, how do I tell my wife and my three daughters and my Dad, who was elderly but was still around,” Hogan recalled to DC News Now in an extensive, wide-ranging interview this week.

“And then, I said how am I going to tell the people of Maryland, which I did on Monday at a press conference,” he added.

The stage 3 diagnosis spread to his lymph nodes with 40 or 50 tumors. It put him down but not out, he said.

“It kind of hit me from out of the blue. I came in, we had the riots in Baltimore after 89 days after being governor,” Hogan recalled. “Then about 60 days later, I got hit with this personal challenge where I didn’t have any idea I was sick.”

The governor wasn’t given good news by doctors. “The prognosis wasn’t that great,” he said.

He took 6 months of 24-hour-a-day chemo treatments. His hair thinned out. Still, he flexed his weakening muscles and kept pushing, his wife and family by his side.

“It was rough. I used to have a beautiful head of hair,” Hogan said with a laugh.

Resigning wasn’t in his mindset, he said.

”I just kept working like anybody else who goes through that and has to continue to try to do their job. I had a very loving family,” Hogan said. “And I’m a believer in the power of prayer. I had people all over the state and the world praying for me.”

Hogan continued to weather the storm and kept pushing, despite the risks and energy lapses.

“I actually ran the state from a hospital bed for many months. I was very transparent,” the governor said. “I told the people of Maryland.”

Hogan called the cancer experience “a tremendous personal challenge” but one that he overcame. He’s been cancer free more than six years after the diagnosis.

Last year, the governor announced a new cancer Moonshot initiative to build a cancer center in Prince George’s County and Baltimore to detect and treat the disease.

“I met so many incredible people that we’re going through much tougher battles than my own. Met their families that were supporting them. It made me more empathetic,” Hogan said. “It made me understand what people go through. It made me tougher. It made me realize things that are important in life.”