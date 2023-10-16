ANNAPOLIS, MD. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced Monday that $69 million in federal funds would be awarded to two programs helping Marylanders access high-speed internet.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Office of Statewide Broadband’s Connect Maryland initiative is expected to provide internet access to an estimated 15,000 unserved Maryland homes.

“Getting all Marylanders online is crucial in a society where internet access can determine your job or your child’s education,” said Gov. Moore.

The funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s American Rescue Plan.

The Office of Statewide Broadband’s Connect Maryland initiative was created in 2017 and has invested more than $300 million into broadband infrastructure. The Governor’s office said the programs currently provide high-speed internet access to an estimated 53,000 homes and businesses statewide.