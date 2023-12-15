MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order on Thursday that established an Office of Overdose Response within the Maryland Department of Health (MDOH).

“The opioid and overdose crisis is constantly evolving and it is imperative that our efforts to prevent overdoses and save lives remain nimble and reflect the challenges facing our communities,” Moore said in a news release.

Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller, who is also the former mayor of Hagerstown, will oversee the office.

“Maryland has been a national leader in building a framework to address the overdose crisis, and we have to make sure we stay ahead of the curve,” Keller said in the release.

The news release said that the order also established the Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller will chair the council, and 18 state government agencies and offices will participate. Officials said that this will promote data sharing and create more guidance on how to increase access to substance use care.

The Office of Overdose Response was previously known as the Opioid Operational Command Center. The Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council is taking the place of the former Inter-Agency Heroin and Opioid Coordinating Council.

You can find more information about Maryland’s response to substance use online.

Anyone struggling with substance use can call or text 988, the number for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to connect with substance use and behavioral health resources.