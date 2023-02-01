ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — A month after his inauguration, Governor Wes Moore said Maryland is full of hope and has the potential for a bright and prosperous future.

He called for investment in education, a commitment to public service and an end to child poverty.

Sen. Clarence Lam (D – Anne Arundel and Howard Counties) said he is impressed by the governor’s commitment to workforce development.

“He wants to be sure our workforce has the resources it needs,” said Lam.

Even the minority party in the House of Delegates sees ways to work in cooperation with Moore.

“The governor is correct,” said Sen. Paul Corderman (R – Washington County). “We have shared priorities, and we’ll work with the new administration going forward.”

Several county executives attended the governor’s address. Marc Elrich from Montgomery County embraced the governor’s “priority on childhood education.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said, “It is not lost on me that on the first day of Black History Month, the first Black governor in Maryland history delivers his State of the State address. He will make investments in our future.”

While the governor’s speech was more about setting a tone than delivering specifics, he made his policy priorities clear: better schools, improved public transit, community service, closing the wealth gap, ending childhood poverty and making a commitment to green energy.

While this is a honeymoon for the governor’s new administration, Republicans in the legislature will challenge his policies. Look for House Minority Leader, Delegate Jason Buckel (R – Allegany County), to lead the charge.