MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A Maryland grant available in the month of September looks to reduce food insecurity by helping farmers and Maryland food banks at the same time.

The grant is from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and it’s called the Maryland Food And Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program.

The department says the grant will allow Maryland’s food banks and Charitable Emergency Food Providers to ask for funding to purchase and process surplus or seasonal agricultural or seafood products and get those necessary items to Maryland families in need.

Officials say it will help people who are food insecure in Maryland have access to the food they need while creating a market for farmers to sell their products.

The Dept. of Ag said the priority for funding is for food banks to buy agricultural or seafood products listed in the Certified Local Farm And Fish Program.

To qualify for the grant, Maryland Food Banks and Charitable Emergency Food Providers must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Be in good standing to do business in Maryland.

The grant recipient must have an official W-9 form and it is important that the address on the W-9 form must match the address of the organization receiving the grant award.

Maryland’s Dept. of Ag said there is currently $200,000 in funding available and the minimum request needs to be $5000.

Officials said eighty percent of the funds will be disbursed when an agreement between the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and the grant recipient is finalized. The remaining grant funds will be distributed after the grant recipient has submitted a satisfactory final program and final report.

Food banks and Charitable Emergency Food Providers can apply here for the grant until September 30.