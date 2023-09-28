MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A new law will strengthen Maryland’s gun laws further, specifically in places for children or vulnerable adults.

Currently, in the state of Maryland, a person is prohibited from wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun, whether concealed or open.

“You always want your children to be in the most safe environment possible. I can’t imagine introducing more guns into an area with kids makes them safer,” Nicholas Isoldi, a Frederick resident, said.

Senate Bill 1 tightens the state’s gun laws by prohibiting guns in specific places like schools or healthcare facilities.

Members of the NRA oppose the bill and have protested against it, but supporters of the bill say that it’s a step in the right direction.

“I want to carry a gun, especially how [I have] kids at home,” said Frederick resident, Hao Du.

Gov. Wes Moore signed gun-control measures into law in May, and the National Rifle Association quickly filed a federal lawsuit against the state.

“Gun violence is tearing apart the fabric of our communities, not just through mass shootings but through shootings that are happening in each of our communities far too often,” Moore said.

The new law is set to take effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.