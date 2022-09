PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after there was a report that someone was in the area with a gun.

Bladensburg High School, located at 4200 58th Ave., began a lockdown at 1 p.m. as a precaution.

As of 2:30 p.m., the school remained locked down hours as investigators looked into the report.

Twenty minutes later, the lockdown was lifted. Police found nothing.