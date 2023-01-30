ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore announced that Maryland has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance as part of his commitment to combating climate change.
Moore said in a Monday press release that he proposed a $422 million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and operations and capital projects in state parks.
He also proposed another $129 million in General Funds to finance the transfer tax repayment provision as revised by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act.
“We are often told climate change is a problem for the future, something you only have to worry about if you live on farmland or in a flood zone but climate change is an existential threat for our entire state, and it is happening now. Confronting climate change represents an opportunity for Maryland to lead and together, we can be a leader in wind technology, in grid electrification, and in clean transit,” Moore said in the release.
By joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, Moore has committed to achieving the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius or 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit by:
- Reducing collective net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26-28% by 2025 and 50-52% by 2030, both below 2005 levels, and collectively achieving overall net-zero GHG emissions as soon as practicable, and no later than 2050.
- Accelerating new and existing policies to reduce GHG pollution, building resilience to the impacts of climate change, and promoting clean energy deployment at the state and federal levels.
- Centering equity, environmental justice, and a just economic transition in an effort to achieve climate goals and create high-quality jobs.