ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore announced that Maryland has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance as part of his commitment to combating climate change.

Moore said in a Monday press release that he proposed a $422 million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and operations and capital projects in state parks.

He also proposed another $129 million in General Funds to finance the transfer tax repayment provision as revised by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act.

“We are often told climate change is a problem for the future, something you only have to worry about if you live on farmland or in a flood zone but climate change is an existential threat for our entire state, and it is happening now. Confronting climate change represents an opportunity for Maryland to lead and together, we can be a leader in wind technology, in grid electrification, and in clean transit,” Moore said in the release.

By joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, Moore has committed to achieving the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius or 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit by: