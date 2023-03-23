HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Many employers or prospective workers encounter the concern about how to get to work or how to take care of kids while working.

Maryland is committing $15 million to that problem with grants to help employers provide transportation and/or child care to new hires. The funds can also be used for housing and training.

Kaylie Galvin is looking for work and said, “I think a lot of younger people have a hard time with transportation because of how expensive things are now. These incentives will make a big difference.”

Hetzer Contracting in Hagerstown and W.F. Delauter in Frederick were awarded $300,000 grants each through the state program. Hetzer hopes to fill 80 jobs through the funding.