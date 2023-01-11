Lawmakers in Annapolis are being urged to add wind turbines the Maryland energy portfolio.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said the plan is key to meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals.

“With offshore wind, we build clean energy with union jobs,” Charkoudian said. “We create economic justice and open opportunities for minority business.”

Proponents of the plan are building a grassroots network across Maryland to lobby their senators and delegates during this year’s legislative session.

