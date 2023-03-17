HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — So far, 13 states have said they’re making a shift to electric cars and light trucks mandatory.

Wes Moore’s administration wants to add Maryland to the list, calling for all new cars and trucks sold in in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.

The governor said the move to electric cars and trucks more quickly will improve air quality and combat climate change by reducing 6,000 tons of nitrogen oxides released into the atmosphere. Additionally, he said cutting down on pollutants will result in net savings of $40 million a year in health care due to an anticipated decline in respiratory and cardiovascular illness.

So how will Maryland adapt to the EV revolution?

Automotive engineer Mike Sokol said the state has some advantages over other states in making the transition, considering some of the infrastructure in the region.

“Maryland is an interesting place,” explained Sokol, “because we’re pretty small and pretty dense, especially because we are close to D.C. Compare that to Oklahoma or any of those place where there are huge charging deserts.”

An incentive for making the transition to electric is a package of federal and state deductions to convert from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.





