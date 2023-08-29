MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration it will offer nine additional translations of the learner’s permit knowledge test and the state’s driver’s manual. The additional translations will roll out in September.

Currently, there are only seven available languages to choose from.

The new languages being offered are:

Yoruba (West Africa)

Tagalog

Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language)

Arabic

Russian

Urdu

Hindi

Farsi

Portuguese

American Sign Language

Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a news release that enhancing the accessibility for the driver’s knowledge test and study materials is critical in serving the state’s “linguistically diverse population.”

“We are committed to the safety of all our new drivers and we want all our applicants to understand the materials clearly and have a positive testing experience,” Nizer stated.

To apply for a learner’s permit, applicants must pass the permit driver’s knowledge test which is comprised of 25 random questions that include topics such as roadway signage, rules of the road and more. Applicants must finish the test within 20 minutes with a score of 88% or better to pass.