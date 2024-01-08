MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Lottery announced a recap of the first week of 2024’s wins, including a $2 million scratch-off prize that was sold in Frederick and a $1 million Powerball hit in Hyattsville.

Maryland Lottery looked at the seven-day period ending on Jan. 7.

The Sheetz at 1600 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick sold the winning “200X the Cash” scratch-off ticket worth $2 million, and the Exxon on 6727 Riggs Road in Hyattsville sold the $1 million Powerball ticket on New Year’s Day.

Maryland Lottery listed more winnings in a news release on Monday as well. Below are the winners in DC News Now’s coverage area, sorted by county.

Frederick County

$2 million prize, 200X the Cash, Sheetz #242, 1600 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick

Montgomery County

$50,000 scratch-off prize, $50,000 Cash, 7-Eleven #36867, 418 Allied Place, Gaithersburg

7-Eleven #36867, 418 Allied Place, Gaithersburg $50,000 scratch-off prize, $50,000 Cash , Kentland Shell, 7777 Landover Road, Hyattsville

, Kentland Shell, 7777 Landover Road, Hyattsville $10,000 scratch-off prize, $1 Million Royale , Giant Food #2317, 18140 Village Mart Drive, Olney

, Giant Food #2317, 18140 Village Mart Drive, Olney $10,000 Wild Bonus X10 FAST PLAY ticket sold Jan. 6 at Wheaton Exxon, 11310 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Jan. 8)

ticket sold Jan. 6 at Wheaton Exxon, 11310 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Jan. 8) $1 million Powerball ticket sold Jan. 1 at Green Meadow Exxon, 6727 Riggs Road, Hyattsville

Prince George’s County

$10,000 scratch-off prize, $10,000 Ca$h , Royal Farms #211, 3470 Fort Meade Road, Laurel

, Royal Farms #211, 3470 Fort Meade Road, Laurel $10,000 scratch-off prize, 200X the Cash , 7-Eleven #27075, 4704 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro

, 7-Eleven #27075, 4704 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Safeway #0107, 7595 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt

ticket sold Jan. 3 at Safeway #0107, 7595 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt $100,000 Keno ticket sold Jan. 3 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham

ticket sold Jan. 3 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham $50,000 Powerball ticket sold Jan. 1 at 7-Eleven #41286, 9500 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, Bowie

ticket sold Jan. 1 at 7-Eleven #41286, 9500 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, Bowie $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold Dec. 25 at Dodge City Market, 7409 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

ticket sold Dec. 25 at Dodge City Market, 7409 Marlboro Pike, District Heights $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold Jan. 1 at Stop & Shop Convenience Mart, 8500 Allentown Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of Jan. 8)

Washington County

$50,000 scratch-off prize, $ (Dollar sign) , West End Liberty, 1020 West Washington Street, Hagerstown

, West End Liberty, 1020 West Washington Street, Hagerstown $10,000 scratch-off prize, Hot 777, AC&T #170, 719 North Main Street, Boonsboro

Officials reminded participants to check their tickets — if you won, you have 182 days from the drawing’s date or the announced end-of-game date for a scratch-off to claim a prize.

You can check the Lottery’s website to see more information on how to claim your winnings.