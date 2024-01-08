MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Lottery announced a recap of the first week of 2024’s wins, including a $2 million scratch-off prize that was sold in Frederick and a $1 million Powerball hit in Hyattsville.
Maryland Lottery looked at the seven-day period ending on Jan. 7.
The Sheetz at 1600 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick sold the winning “200X the Cash” scratch-off ticket worth $2 million, and the Exxon on 6727 Riggs Road in Hyattsville sold the $1 million Powerball ticket on New Year’s Day.
Maryland Lottery listed more winnings in a news release on Monday as well. Below are the winners in DC News Now’s coverage area, sorted by county.
Frederick County
- $2 million prize, 200X the Cash, Sheetz #242, 1600 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick
Montgomery County
- $50,000 scratch-off prize, $50,000 Cash, 7-Eleven #36867, 418 Allied Place, Gaithersburg
- $50,000 scratch-off prize, $50,000 Cash, Kentland Shell, 7777 Landover Road, Hyattsville
- $10,000 scratch-off prize, $1 Million Royale, Giant Food #2317, 18140 Village Mart Drive, Olney
- $10,000 Wild Bonus X10 FAST PLAY ticket sold Jan. 6 at Wheaton Exxon, 11310 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Jan. 8)
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold Jan. 1 at Green Meadow Exxon, 6727 Riggs Road, Hyattsville
Prince George’s County
- $10,000 scratch-off prize, $10,000 Ca$h, Royal Farms #211, 3470 Fort Meade Road, Laurel
- $10,000 scratch-off prize, 200X the Cash, 7-Eleven #27075, 4704 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro
- $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Safeway #0107, 7595 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt
- $100,000 Keno ticket sold Jan. 3 at Forbes BP, 9701 Annapolis Road, Lanham
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold Jan. 1 at 7-Eleven #41286, 9500 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, Bowie
- $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold Dec. 25 at Dodge City Market, 7409 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
- $25,000 Pick 5 ticket sold Jan. 1 at Stop & Shop Convenience Mart, 8500 Allentown Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of Jan. 8)
Washington County
- $50,000 scratch-off prize, $ (Dollar sign), West End Liberty, 1020 West Washington Street, Hagerstown
- $10,000 scratch-off prize, Hot 777, AC&T #170, 719 North Main Street, Boonsboro
Officials reminded participants to check their tickets — if you won, you have 182 days from the drawing’s date or the announced end-of-game date for a scratch-off to claim a prize.
You can check the Lottery’s website to see more information on how to claim your winnings.