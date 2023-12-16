ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a focus in Maryland on making work zones, safer.

The lieutenant governor is outlining steps the administration is ready to take.

It comes after a tree trimmer was killed in Silver Spring Wednesday morning while he was working on the side of 495.

57-year-old Eric Lewis of D.C. is the latest victim of a work zone crash. He was the foreman of a tree trimming operation on I-495 who was hit and killed by a truck driver who drove away.

“It’s really heartwrenching,” Miller said.

Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller says right now there are over 300 construction zones across the state with more than a thousand workers.

“And so far to date, we’ve had over 1100 crashes in the state of Maryland,” Miller said.

Miller says better advertising and education are at the top of things to improve.

“We’re talking about making sure we go into our schools, teach kids early on, making sure in the driver’s manual we talk about the move-over law,” Miller said.

Maryland’s move-over law requires all drivers to change lanes or slow down when passing a stopped vehicle with hazard lights or warning signs.

Violating the law carries a $110 fine and a point on your license.

Miller wants to see better enforcement.

Right now in Maryland when you speed through a work zone, “The citation amount is $40. It is the lowest in the nation,” Miller said. “There are some states like Texas, it’s up to $1,000.”

Miller says it will take a culture shift to change driver behavior but it’s necessary to protect workers.

“All of us need to come home to our loved ones, and we each have a responsibility to make sure that happens,” Miller said.

The Governor’s Work Zone Safety Work Group, chaired by Miller, put together a report released in November outlining concrete steps that can be taken to improve work zone safety.