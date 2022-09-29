FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man whom deputies said had sex with his dog pleaded guilty to several charges in Frederick County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

Jason Paul Havelt, 44, of Ijamsville faced charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (3 counts), Possession of a Shotgun with a Prior Conviction, and Possession of a Rifle with a Prior Conviction.

A judge sentenced Havelt to 39 years, suspending all but 12 of those years.

After Havelt serves his sentence, he’ll be on five years of supervised probation with special conditions.

In November 2021, Frederick County Animal Control forwarded a complaint of possible bestiality to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Detective said there were several screenshots of conversations in which Havelt talked to someone about having sexual contact with dogs.

Detectives got a search warrant and said when they looked at Havelt’s cellphone, they found a number of conversations about Havelt performing sexual acts on his German Shepherd, Zeus. Investigators found videos they said Havelt saved and sent to people. In those videos, Havelt performed oral sex on Zeus.

When deputies executed a search warrant on Havelt’s home, they found several guns. Havelt had a prior conviction that prohibited him from having guns.

Animal control officers removed two German Shepherds from Havelt’s home. There was an agreement reached that gave the dogs to Havelt’s parents who had a good relationship with them.

The conditions set for Havelt’s supervised probation after his release include a psycho-sexual evaluation, mental health evaluation/testing/treatment as directed, computer monitoring, forfeiture of firearms and

ammunition, and prohibition from owning or being in possession of any animals. Animal control officers are allowed to conduct random checks.

Havelt also is not allowed within 100 feet of his parents’ home, which is where the dogs were as of Thursday.